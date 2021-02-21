Huddersfield Town have reached an agreement to sign former Arsenal starlet Yaya Sanogo, reports Football Insider.

The 28-year-old will join Huddersfield Town on a free transfer. Having joined Arsenal ahead of the 2013/14 season he arrived as a prodigy-in-the-making under Arsene Wenger, but his Arsenal story would pan out quite like that.

He made 11 Premier League appearances across a season-and–half before being shipped out on loan to the likes of Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton, leaving the club to join Toulouse in 2017.

He spent three seasons there before being released ahead of this campaign. Having been without a club since, the Frenchman is on course for an English return, and with Huddersfield Town of all clubs.

Football Insider claim that Sanogo is ‘set to sign’ in the coming days – it’s an exciting signing for Huddersfield Town fans but one that could well backfire massively for manager Carlos Corberan.

His side ended a run of eight Championship games without a win yesterday, when they thumped high-flyers Swansea City 4-1.

It may well have been Town’s best performance of the season under Corberan, with goals from Fraizer Campbell, Lewis O’Brien and two from Duane Holmes sealing the win.

But Huddersfield Town have lacked a bit of dynamism all season. They’ve found themselves in the midst of a relegation scrap after a worsening season under the former Leeds United coach, but Sanogo could be the unlikely man who comes in and fires them to a comfortable league finish.

It’s a move that’ll likely attract a lot of attention and for Sanogo, it’s a chance to prove to English fans what he’s always been capable of.