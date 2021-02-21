QPR overcame Bournemouth 2-1 in the Championship yesterday, capping another hugely impressive 2021 outing for Mark Warburton’s side.

There were keen performances right across the pitch but one man who continues to fall short of the mark is Lyndon Dykes.

The Scottish international joined from Livingston in the summer. He arrived as QPR’s marquee signing and after some impressive pre-season performances, fans were hopeful that he’d prove a shrewd signing.

But Dykes has scored just one goal from open play in the Championship this season – he’s featured 26 times in the league and scored five, with his last goal coming in November.

Now, the 25-year-old is proving to be a poor piece of business from QPR, made worse by the fact that their first-choice target has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season.

Kieffer Moore has scored six in his last seven for Cardiff including one in the 4-0 win over Preston North End yesterday.

Both QPR and Millwall had bids in the region of £2.1million accepted for the former Wigan Athletic man. But Cardiff would step in with a late bid to bring the Wales striker to the capital, and he’s since flourished.

Warburton has Charlie Austin at his disposal now and so all is not lost on Dykes. But it’s a signing that’s brought question marks over the recruitment process in place at QPR and the Scot could well be facing a contested summer.

Seeing Moore bang in the goals for Cardiff might leave QPR fans wondering what if – he’d have been a great addition to this side and alongside Austin, the pair could’ve made for a promotion-clinching partnership.