Blackburn Rovers loan man Jarrad Branthwaite is catching the eye of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster is on loan at Ewood Park from Everton and is attracting interest from some Premier League big guns.

Branthwaite, who is 18 years old, was given the green light to leave the Toffees in January to get some first-team experience out on loan in the Championship.

The left-sided defender has since seven appearances for Blackburn.

Branthwaite started his career at local side Carlisle United and is being tipped for a very bright future in the game. He rose up through the academy of the League Two side and went on to play 14 times for their first-team in all competitions.

He was then lured away from Brunton Park when Everton came calling in January 2020. He then made his debut for the Toffees six months later in a Premier League fixture against Wolves.



Branthwaite has since played four more times for the Merseyside club but now finds himself at Blackburn.

Everton could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all being linked with a move for him.