Lincoln City almost saw their promotion hopes dented at League One strugglers Wigan Athletic yesterday, but for a late goal from Tom Hopper.

Wigan took the game to league leaders Lincoln City yesterday. They’d be rewarded with the first goal of the game through Callum Lang on 33-minutes, but Anthony Scully would equalise for the Imps just a minute after.

Going into half-time at 1-1, Michael Appleton would’ve been scratching his head as to how he breaks through what was a resilient Wigan Athletic team, but his side eventually got their goal.

Tom Hopper popped up with his eighth League One goal of the season to give Lincoln the three points that sends them three clear of Hull City in 3rd.

Promotion is still very much on the cards for Lincoln City, whose fans outed the performance of Hopper after yesterday’s win.

See what some of them had to say about the 27-year-old on Twitter yesterday: