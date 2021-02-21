Lincoln City almost saw their promotion hopes dented at League One strugglers Wigan Athletic yesterday, but for a late goal from Tom Hopper.

Wigan took the game to league leaders Lincoln City yesterday. They’d be rewarded with the first goal of the game through Callum Lang on 33-minutes, but Anthony Scully would equalise for the Imps just a minute after.

Going into half-time at 1-1, Michael Appleton would’ve been scratching his head as to how he breaks through what was a resilient Wigan Athletic team, but his side eventually got their goal.

Tom Hopper popped up with his eighth League One goal of the season to give Lincoln the three points that sends them three clear of Hull City in 3rd.

Promotion is still very much on the cards for Lincoln City, whose fans outed the performance of Hopper after yesterday’s win.

See what some of them had to say about the 27-year-old on Twitter yesterday:

Tom hopper for me as his work rate across the pitch was brilliant. Key defence moments as well as an excellent goal. — Christine F 🌈 (@ChristineF1) February 20, 2021

@ChrisMoyses summed it up at half time it was a “fight match” and we battled through it not pretty but in Tom Hopper we had a match winner 💪🏻 — SteveAKABob (@Steve1193imp) February 20, 2021

I’ve been a critic of Tom Hopper in terms of getting in the right places to grab more goals but he has been excellent for the past few weeks! Credit where credits due 👏🔴⚪️ #Imps — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) February 20, 2021

A massive 3 points today! Made up for Tom Hopper as his hard work is now resulting in goals! Our away form is nothing short of exceptional! Enjoy your Weekend my fellow Imps! UTI! — Chris Gooding (@Goodo1977) February 20, 2021

Jorge Grant is clearly player of the season but think you could make a good case for Tom Hopper. Not just for his work rate, link play and the fact he’s now scoring key goals but we look a completely different team with him on the pitch. And he’s getting better all the time — Tom Clarke (@_TomClarke) February 20, 2021

Christ almighty, that wasn't good to watch. Wigan can feel very hard done by. Thankfully they can't finish and Tom Hopper can. — a lonely heron (@Gruffexterior) February 20, 2021