Bristol Rovers are considering Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Pirates are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Tisdale, who was sacked after a poor run of results.

Joey Barton has held talks over the vacant position as he eyes a swift return to the dugout after leaving fellow League One side Fleetwood Town last month.

However, Duff has emerged as another option for the Gas.

Duff, who is 43 years old, has impressed in charge in League Two at Cheltenham and may want a crack higher up the Football Pyramid.

He took over the Robins in 2018 and guided them into the Play-Offs last season. His side are currently 3rd in the league now and are looking to make that one step further to promotion this term.

The ex-Northern Ireland international has a couple of years left on his contract at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium and they will be desperate not to lose him.

Duff started his playing career at Cheltenham before moving to Burnley in 2004. He then spent 12 years at Turf Moor and made 383 appearances for the Clarets, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League twice.

He has since become a manager and could be targeted by Bristol Rovers now. However, it may prove tough to lure him away from the Robins.

Will Duff go to Bristol Rovers?