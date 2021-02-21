Millwall drew 0-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers yesterday, as Gary Rowett’s side missed the chance to stretch their winning-streak to four games.

Millwall having proved indifferent all throughout the season have started to put a run of form together. They went into their home game against bottom-club Wycombe on the back of three-straight wins against Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Birmingham City.

Welcoming the league’s whipping boys in Wycombe should mark the most claimable three points of the season for any team and Rowett will be gutted that his side didn’t do so.

There were some indifferent performances right across the pitch and none more so than Jed Wallace – the 27-year-old has scored seven goals in 30 Championship appearances this season, assisting two.

A handful of his goals have been from the penalty spot though and comparing his stats to last season shows the downturn in his game – he racked up 10 goals and 12 assists in the Championship last season.

His form in the first-half of the last campaign made the a January target of then Premier League strugglers Aston Villa. Dean Smith’s side were reportedly considering a £10million move for Wallace, but it wouldn’t materialise.

Since, Wallace has proved inconsistent. He looks to have lost an ounce of confidence after remaining at The Den and that’s overshadowed his season – Wallace gave added another consistent showing to his collection yesterday, having been booked for diving as well:

Embarrassing from Wallace that was. — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) February 20, 2021

When Jed Wallace wants to be Ronaldo or Mbappe 🙄🙄🙄 #Millwall #Millwallfc — Millwall CK (@CkMillwall) February 20, 2021

Jed Wallace way too inconsistent and him and Romeo always play like total strangers. #millwall — Teddy61 (@SpeedoE17) February 20, 2021

What might come of him remains to be seen. A Premier League move looks to be off the cards for now but with Wallace out of contract next season, it adds an extra dimension of difficulty to how Rowett might handle him in the summer.