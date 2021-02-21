Charlton Athletic dropped another two points away at Fleetwood Town yesterday.

Frustration is growing amongst the Addicks fanbase as they struggle to find the consistency needed to stay in the Play-Offs. Many appear to be split on their thoughts on Lee Bowyer.

They have slipped down to 9th in the table and are three points off the top six.

Sacking a manager has become all too easy in football and staying with a boss when results aren’t great is a rarity, but they already have someone who knows what it takes to get promoted from this division.

He was backed in the January transfer window and his side are still in a good position to make a push for promotion.

The removal of the salary cap is also a big boost for Charlton and will help them massively this summer if they can’t go up this season.

Here is what their fans have been saying in support of Bowyer on Twitter-

People comparing Curbs and Bowyer man seriously. Completely different times. We gave him time so we should give Lee time. 👎 #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) February 20, 2021

I’m Bowyer in until we’ve been in league 1 for 4 years straight.. no one can change my mind either #cafc — Bougie Bowyer (@CAFC_JLK) February 20, 2021

All these fans wanting Bowyer out have short memories. He stuck with us through all the tough spells as a club. Remember what he can do with a summer transfer window… he has earned time and a summer window to build a side he wants #cafc — Connor Potter (@ConnorJfc) February 20, 2021

Quite good to see that more of our fans are realising we’re just not that good. I don’t want Bowyer out, I think he should get the whole of the summer to clear out a lot of mediocrity. I think he’s a good manager, we’ve just got a poor squad and he doesn’t know what to do #cafc — Robert Sullivan (@Cabbles14) February 20, 2021

Give Bowyer a chance it is coming #cafc — LiamForeman 🇬🇧 (@LiamForeman_) February 20, 2021

Ridiculous to be calling for Bowyer to go, but that was a terrible performance and mind numbingly boring to watch. #cafc — { WSC }; (@WSC0_X) February 20, 2021

Our fanbase is so weird, everything he’s done for us these past few years, as soon as things aren’t going well, the way some of you have turned is laughable. And then the same people having a pop at Swindon when they’re where we were last year, showing your true colours. — James Johnstone (@JonnersJ) February 20, 2021

