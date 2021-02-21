Charlton Athletic dropped another two points away at Fleetwood Town yesterday. 

Frustration is growing amongst the Addicks fanbase as they struggle to find the consistency needed to stay in the Play-Offs. Many appear to be split on their thoughts on Lee Bowyer.

They have slipped down to 9th in the table and are three points off the top six.

Sacking a manager has become all too easy in football and staying with a boss when results aren’t great is a rarity, but they already have someone who knows what it takes to get promoted from this division.

He was backed in the January transfer window and his side are still in a good position to make a push for promotion.

The removal of the salary cap is also a big boost for Charlton and will help them massively this summer if they can’t go up this season.

