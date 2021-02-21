Beşiktaş backed out of a deal to sign Championship target Sydney van Hooijdonk this winter, as per a report by Sabah.

The Turkish giants identified him as a target in the January transfer window but ended up opting against signing him.

Van Hooijdonk, who is 21 years old, has caught the eye in the Dutch second tier with NAC Breda and was linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City in December by Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 05.12.20, 18:06).

He has scored 12 goals this season and Breda are facing a battle to keep hold of him with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

His father, Pierre van Hooijdonk, played for Nottingham Forest and the Reds could try and lure his son to the City Ground. They could do with some reinforcements to their squad after a poor campaign and he is a name to keep an eye on this summer.

Swansea are battling for a place in the Premier League but suffered a 4-1 loss away to Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, are fighting to stay in the Championship and lost 1-0 at home to Birmingham City yesterday.

Van Hooijdonk isn’t short of potential suitors in England and it will be interesting to see if any of these clubs make a move for him at the end of this campaign.