Bournemouth lost 2-1 at QPR in the Championship yesterday, dealing Jonathan Woodgate his first defeat as caretaker manager.

The two sides played out a goalless first-half. QPR had experienced an upturn in form and Bournemouth too since parting ways with Jason Tindall, but nether could find a way through in the first 45.

QPR’s on loan midfielder Stefan Johansen would score his first goal for the club shortly before the hour mark. QPR held the lead for just 10 minutes though before Shane Long also scored his first since joining on loan from Southampton.

Bournemouth and QPR looked ready to settle for a point but for Todd Kane’s 83rd-minute goal sending all three points the way of the home side, leaving QPR in 13th and Bournemouth in 6th.

It was a disappointing end to the day for Bournemouth and one man came under a lot of scrutiny for his defensive errors throughout – Chris Mepham.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say about the 23-year-old’s performance v QPR yesterday:

Jack simpson > cHrIs MePhAm — hubbart134 (@hubbart134) February 20, 2021

Get Mepham off, absolutely shocking again! — Andy Roberts (@AndyRob20899544) February 20, 2021

Classic mepham — iamcraigcurtis (@craigcurtis93) February 20, 2021

Mepham with the another assist 🤯 — Kerri Phillips (@kezzaLphillips) February 20, 2021

Mepham strikes again! Sold Jeff short. Nothing wrong with getting rid upfield every now and then. Calamity. — Simon (@afcb1976) February 20, 2021

WHY DOES MEPHAM PLAY — Bryan (@bryanstephen5) February 20, 2021