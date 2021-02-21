Speaking to London News Online, QPR manager Mark Warburton has said loaned in striker Charlie Austin is ‘desperate’ to prove the doubters wrong.

The West Brom loanee has been in impressive form since linking up with former club QPR.

Austin’s arrival has coincided with an impressive turn of fortunes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. The striker has netted three goals in seven games with the R’s, winning six of those matches.

Austin’s form comes after a difficult first half of the campaign with the Baggies. The 31-year-old managed only five Premier League appearances at The Hawthorns but has been back at his best with his former club.

The striker’s form has earned plenty of praise from manager Mark Warburton. Speaking to London News Online, the QPR boss said:

“He enjoys scoring goals, full stop. He loves the club at QPR, it means a lot to him, he’s desperate to prove a lot of people wrong. He’s only 31 years of age and there’s a lot of good football left in Charlie Austin.

“He talks on the pitch, he talks off the pitch, and people listen. Charlie’s come in, and the players are listening and they are responding, and they are getting their rewards now which is all-important.”

QPR and Austin will be looking to continue in their strong form after picking up another victory on Saturday.

Warburton’s side secured a 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth and will be looking to maintain their winning run when they face Preston North End next Wednesday.