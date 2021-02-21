Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth’s caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate has said the club are awaiting the results of a scan on David Brooks’ ankle.

The Welsh winger was absent from Saturday’s defeat to QPR as Jonathan Woodgate suffered his first defeat as the Cherries’ caretaker manager.

Shane Long drew Bournemouth level after Stefan Johansen put Mark Warburton’s side ahead. However, a late goal from Todd Kane secured all three points for the R’s, securing their fourth consecutive win in the process.

Now, insight on the absence of Brooks from Saturday’s defeat has been provided.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo after the game, Woodgate has said he hopes the 23-year-old’s injury is ‘not too bad’ after having a scan on his ankle.

“Hopefully, it’s not too bad but we will see if he is okay,” he said.

“He will get a scan and we will see how it is. It was the opposite ankle that he had the operation (on) – we will see how it is.”

With Bournemouth looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League, they will be hoping they can welcome Brooks back to action as soon as possible.

The winger has played 29 times for the Cherries across all competitions so far this season. In the process, Brooks has found the back of the net on four occasions and laid on five assists.

Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back with a midweek victory against an in-form Cardiff City on Wednesday. The Bluebirds have been in strong form following Mick McCarthy’s appointment, picking up a fifth consecutive win against Preston North End on Saturday.