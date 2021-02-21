Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed Sam Gallagher and Ryan Nyambe look to have suffered ‘serious-looking injuries’.

Rovers suffered two injury blows in their defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side were defeated 1-0, with youngster Alex Mighten scoring the only goal of the game. The loss leaves Blackburn in 12th place, 10 points away from the play-off spots after four consecutive defeats.

Now, after seeing their play-off hopes fade further, the club have been dealt another blow in the form of two fresh injury worries.

Striker Sam Gallagher was forced off at half-time, with Mowbray revealing the 25-year-old is in hospital after suffering a suspected punctured lung.

As for Nyambe, the right-back came off late in the game and looks to have picked up a hamstring injury. Speaking to the club’s official website, Mowbray said:

“Sam’s in hospital at the moment and having an x-ray on a suspected punctured lung. He was coughing blood at half-time and it wasn’t nice to see.

“I’m worried about Nyambe, who we’ve spoken a lot about this week. He’s worked extraordinarily hard and it looks like he has done his hamstring.

“We have some issues moving forward with two serious-looking injuries.”

Fans will now be anxiously waiting on further updates on the duo regarding time scales for recovery and the severity of the injuries.

Nyambe has been Blackburn Rovers’ man option at right-back this season. Across all competitions, the 23-year-old has played 26 times, laying on three assists.

As for Gallagher, he has featured across the front three for Mowbray, also appearing 26 times. In the process, the former Southampton attacker has scored four goals and chipped in with three assists.