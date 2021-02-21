According to Bold, Derby County and Barnsley linked striker Kasper Junker’s future with Bodo/Glimt is uncertain.

After a stunning 2019/20 campaign, Junker was heavily linked with a move to the UK last summer.

Championship sides Derby County, Barnsley, Swansea City and Middlesbrough were all said keen on the striker. Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic were also said keen, but the former Denmark youth international has remained with Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

However, it has now been claimed that the attacker could be heading towards the Eliteserien club’s exit doors.

Danish news outlet Bold has claimed Junker is eyeing up a move away from Bodo/Glimt, with friction between him and the club evident.

Manager Kjetil Knutsen spoke on the Dane’s situation, stating that there is no interest in Junker at present. Here’s what he had to say:

“Right now there are no bids for Kasper. None that are interesting at least. What happens tomorrow, nobody knows. But what happens must happen.”

With a whole host of clubs including Derby and Barnsley previously said keen on the 26-year-old, it will be interesting to see if any links re-emerge closer to the summer transfer window.

Junker caught the eye last season after a stunning goalscoring campaign. Across all competitions, he netted 27 goals in 25 league games last season. The striker’s most prolific run came in Bodo/Glimt’s final nine games of the season, in which he found the back of the net 15 times.

