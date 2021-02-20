Ivan Toney has proved the doubters wrong that he couldn’t step up to the Sky Bet Championship and score – 24 goals have done that.

The big question is could he do it on the bigger stage that is the Premier League. That’s the next logical question that some would ask.

Come next year, that could be answered with the Daily Mirror saying that Leicester City are interested in the free-scoring Toney as a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.

Toney as a Vardy back-up – Mirror says

The Mirror’s Tom Hopkinson writes that the Foxes and Brendan Rodgers have targeted Toney in a summer swoop.

He writes that the King Power Stadium outfit are “weighing up a summer move” for the Brentford hotshot as they seek “more back-up for Jamie Vardy.”

Vardy may be 34 but he has proved that he still has it in the Premier League this season. So far, across 20 games, Vardy has 12 goals and five assists to his name. He also has two goals from three Europa League games.

Leicester City fans react on Twitter to the news

Of course, a striker with the headline figures of 24 goals and nine assists is bound to draw some reaction from fans of linked clubs.

That is definitely the case with Leicester City fans who have been quick to hit Twitter and comment on the links.

Here is a selection of some of their comments:

Quite like these Ivan Toney links #lcfc — Dicko (@Dicko_79) February 20, 2021

Everyone so keen to offload Mendy, what have you been watching this season.

Iheanacho for me and get Toney in, should have signed him straight from Peterborough — AndyB🦊 (@CtoysAb) February 20, 2021

Sign toney — Archie (@LCFCArch1e) February 20, 2021

Get Rodgers to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford — 🦊 (@LCFC__Josh) February 20, 2021

Then there is this little exchange between Leicester City fans:

Do we sign Toney? — LCFC(W)🍉 (@LcfcWelon) February 20, 2021

I have been to the future and brendan has signed him, Toney did not quit and he likes forkses that don’t quit — Kele⚡️🇳🇬 (@TamaraebiLCFC) February 20, 2021

Some Leicester fans are also badgering Brentford fan accounts: