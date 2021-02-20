According to the Daily Mirror’s Tom Hopkinson, Brendon Rodgers and Leicester City are interested in Brentford striker star Ivan Toney.

The interest comes, writes Hopkinson, with Rodgers thinking of a long-term replacement for star striker Jamie Vardy who is 34.

Ivan Toney – lighting up the Championship

There were some who said that ex-Newcastle United youngster Toney would struggle to adapt to Championship football after his stellar time at Peterborough.

In his time at League One Peterborough, Toney proved to be more than adept at hitting the back of the net.

In 94 games for the Posh, Toney scored 49 goals and provided 15 assists. Strikers always have goals in them and that’s what Toney had.

Those doubting whether he could translate hit League One hit rate to the Championship are doubters no more.

In just 30 Championship games this season, Toney has hit 24 goals and provided nine assists. He sparkles in virtually every game he plays.

Leicester City interest as a Vardy replacement

The Mirror’s Hopkinson writes that “Toney has been a revelation” since signing for Brentford from Peterborough. He also says that the 24-year-old is on the Foxes radar to be an eventual Vardy replacement at the ing Power Stadium.

He adds that Leicester is “weighing up a summer move” for Toney as the look “for more back-up for Jamie Vardy.”

The long-term outlook for Leicester City would be to nurture Vardy’s replacement at the Premier League club.

That would seem to be the thinking here as Rodgers and co. ponder a summer swoop for a striker in Toney who has already proven that he can make one big leap up in class.

Ivan Toney biographical details derived from his player profile page on the Transfermarkt website.

Should he get this move, would Ivan Toney be able to score in the Premier League?