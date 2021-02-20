It was a match-up between two sides gunning for promotion today at Doncaster Rovers Keepmoat Stadium.

Both sides have had impressive starts to the season and are knocking on the door of the top-two in the Sky Bet League One table.

It was a topsy-turvy game that ended even.

Doncaster Rovers snatch Hull City victory away at the death

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

It was the visiting Tigers who clawed their way to a quick two-goal lead thanks to a quick-fire brace from Donny old-boy Mallik Wilks (19’/24′).

Reece James (33′) pulled one back for the home side with his fifth goal of the season. However, moments later Jacob Greaves (38′) restored City’s two-goal advantage.

The second half of the game belonged to the home side with Omar Bogle’s penalty (68′) bringing Rovers closer.

Yet, the winner was struck deep into injury-time by 40-year-old veteran James Coppinger who had come on as an 84th-minute sub. His aim was perfect and there was nothing Matt Ingram could do to prevent Coppinger’s 102nd-minute equaliser.

Coppinger’s late, late show snatches draw for Doncaster Rovers

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images Sport

Of course, any late winner is going to be seized upon by fans and celebrated to the nth degree. That is celebration amplified if he’s a long-standing favourite at the club.

Here’s how jubliant Doncaster Rovers fans reacted after Coppinger’s late, late equaliser:

Does 40-year-old James Coppinger have another season left in him?

Yes.

He’s a modern Stanley Matthews.

No.

Go out gracefully.