It was a match-up between two sides gunning for promotion today at Doncaster Rovers Keepmoat Stadium.

Both sides have had impressive starts to the season and are knocking on the door of the top-two in the Sky Bet League One table.

It was a topsy-turvy game that ended even.

Doncaster Rovers snatch Hull City victory away at the death

It was the visiting Tigers who clawed their way to a quick two-goal lead thanks to a quick-fire brace from Donny old-boy Mallik Wilks (19’/24′).

Reece James (33′) pulled one back for the home side with his fifth goal of the season. However, moments later Jacob Greaves (38′) restored City’s two-goal advantage.

The second half of the game belonged to the home side with Omar Bogle’s penalty (68′) bringing Rovers closer.

Yet, the winner was struck deep into injury-time by 40-year-old veteran James Coppinger who had come on as an 84th-minute sub. His aim was perfect and there was nothing Matt Ingram could do to prevent Coppinger’s 102nd-minute equaliser.

Of course, any late winner is going to be seized upon by fans and celebrated to the nth degree. That is celebration amplified if he’s a long-standing favourite at the club.

Here’s how jubliant Doncaster Rovers fans reacted after Coppinger’s late, late equaliser:

So, what material are we making the statue of @Coppinger26 out of? #drfc — Liam Otley (@LiamOtley) February 20, 2021

Imagine being in stands for that today #drfc — Adam Cox (@adamcox_96) February 20, 2021

40 YEARS OLD And he can still do this in stoppage time to rescue his side a point. An absolute magician! 🐐 @Coppinger26 @drfc_official #drfc #hcfc pic.twitter.com/8Aqa3wGtWV — joenewitt (@joe_newitt) February 20, 2021

JC26. That is the tweet #DRFC — Ben Salter (@Ben_Salt3r) February 20, 2021

38 years old and I’ve had to turn off the laptop so I don’t impulse buy a gold football shirt. Not even had a drink.#DRFC — popularSTAND fanzine (@vivarovers) February 20, 2021

Still jumping around house lol!! #DRFC @Coppinger26 don’t retire you’ve def got another year in you. 🥰⚽️😁 — Claire H (@ClaireHowle) February 20, 2021

Still absolutely buzzing after that game! Imagine if fans had been in Keepmoat to see that!😍 #DRFC — Dani✨ (@Danielle_drfc) February 20, 2021

Yes it’s only a league game, yes it’s only a point & yes I may be overreacting but my word I’m still speechless @drfc_official @Coppinger26 🐐 #drfc — Anthony (@AnthonyOgden98) February 20, 2021

It's a James Coppinger world and we're all living in it! 🇦🇹 #drfc — Josh (@JoshuaArnold96) February 20, 2021

Does 40-year-old James Coppinger have another season left in him?