On paper, a struggling Huddersfield Town outfit facing a promotion-challenging Swansea City side was a mismatch.

So it proved to be…but not how the paper was showing it to be.

Huddersfield blitz condemns Swansea to a big defeat

Huddersfield were without a win in their previous four games before playing Swansea; the Swans were undefeated over their previous four games.

It was an even opening 45 with Frazier Campbell’s 6th goal of the season (27′) giving the home-side Terriers an early lead.

That lead lasted into first-half injury time before on-loan Conor Hourihane (45+1′) equalised with his fourth goal in five Championship outings.

The game span out of Swansea’s control in a seven-minute spell early in the second half of the game.

First Lewis O’Brien (48′) put Huddersfield 2-1 up before a quickfire brace from Duane Holmes (52’/55′) effectively took the game away from the visiting Swans.

Battle as they did, Swansea couldn’t make head roads into Huddersfield’s three-goal lead. It was a result that saw Swansea sit in 4th and Huddersfield end the day in 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

‘That’s more like it’ – Huddersfield Town ecstatic – fans follow suit

Here is how Huddersfield Town’s official Twitter channel reacted to the big win:

Now that's more like it 😅#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 20, 2021

Here’s how some Huddersfield Town fans reacted to that club tweet:

Well played 2nd half. Hope we kick on from here now and it’s not just papering over the cracks. Also scofield is still not good enough I’m afraid however well done today town. — bob holness (@davidlynn12345) February 20, 2021

I want to stay behind to chant and clap the players off the pitch while singing SUPERRRR CARLOS. I WANNA BE THEIR😪😪😪😪😪#HTAFC — Ellis Fisher 🇪🇪UTT (@Fisher1Ellis) February 20, 2021

Pity Duane didn’t get his hat trick. Brilliant performance though and a deserved win for Town today. More of the same on Tuesday please. #UTT 🤘💙⚽💙🤘 — Michael Taylor (@mike6371md) February 20, 2021

Away from responding to the club’s tweet, here’s what other Huddersfield Town fans were saying:

Crikey, wasn’t ready for that. Some good effort and composure today #HTAFC. Repeat Tuesday please. Just remembering what hope does so trying not to get too giddy. — Robert Sykes (@db1390) February 20, 2021

A third of the goals Swansea have conceded this season have been scored by town. Unbelievable Jeff. #htafc — scott bradley (@scottbrad1) February 20, 2021

The first Town game I’ve not watched all season so far, and we go out there and put up a 4-1 win. Think that’s me done watching for the season! #htafc — Al (@alex_gibb18) February 20, 2021

town fans looking for somet to complain about #htafc pic.twitter.com/6qn6LpjjWB — HTAFCPLUS (@htafcplus) February 20, 2021

Is this the start of a Huddersfield Town surge up the table?