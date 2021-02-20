On paper, a struggling Huddersfield Town outfit facing a promotion-challenging Swansea City side was a mismatch.

So it proved to be…but not how the paper was showing it to be.

Huddersfield blitz condemns Swansea to a big defeat

Huddersfield were without a win in their previous four games before playing Swansea; the Swans were undefeated over their previous four games.

It was an even opening 45 with Frazier Campbell’s 6th goal of the season (27′) giving the home-side Terriers an early lead.

That lead lasted into first-half injury time before on-loan Conor Hourihane (45+1′) equalised with his fourth goal in five Championship outings.

The game span out of Swansea’s control in a seven-minute spell early in the second half of the game.

First Lewis O’Brien (48′) put Huddersfield 2-1 up before a quickfire brace from Duane Holmes (52’/55′) effectively took the game away from the visiting Swans.

Battle as they did, Swansea couldn’t make head roads into Huddersfield’s three-goal lead. It was a result that saw Swansea sit in 4th and Huddersfield end the day in 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

‘That’s more like it’ – Huddersfield Town ecstatic – fans follow suit

Here is how Huddersfield Town’s official Twitter channel reacted to the big win:

