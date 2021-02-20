Many Bristol City fans got part of what they wanted earlier this week – the sacking of Dean Holden.

These fans would have been hoping for that ‘kick-on’ effect that usually comes after managerial changes.

They are still being made to wait.

Bristol City 0 – 1 Barnsley

For Bristol City, it was a home game at Ashton Gate against a Barnsley outfit playing much better football than they did last season when only narrowly avoiding relegation.

It was always going to be a tight affair and that proved to be the case with Carlton Morris’ goal (67′) the only score of the game.

It was a goal good enough to move Barnsley up to 9th in the Sky Bet Championship league table whilst seeing Bristol City drop to 15th.

Bristol City fans were not willing to give any quarter in the blasting of their side both during and after the game against Barnsley.

It was also City’s 7th loss on the spin – a dismal run of form in anyone’s book. It was bad enough that you’d expect a fan backlash and Robins fans didn’t disappoint on that front.

Bristol City fans unforgiving in their criticism of Barnsley performance

The Robins media team tweeted the scoring of Barnsley’s goal (below) and fans piled onto it.

Here is a selection of their comments – the more printable ones – following the club tweet:

It was also a performance and result where plenty of Robins fans were critical after the final whistle. Here is a selection of their post-match comments:

Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor sums it up perfectly:

Will Bristol City pull out of this tailspin of form sooner or will it be later?

