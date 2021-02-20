Many Bristol City fans got part of what they wanted earlier this week – the sacking of Dean Holden.

These fans would have been hoping for that ‘kick-on’ effect that usually comes after managerial changes.

They are still being made to wait.

Bristol City 0 – 1 Barnsley

For Bristol City, it was a home game at Ashton Gate against a Barnsley outfit playing much better football than they did last season when only narrowly avoiding relegation.

It was always going to be a tight affair and that proved to be the case with Carlton Morris’ goal (67′) the only score of the game.

It was a goal good enough to move Barnsley up to 9th in the Sky Bet Championship league table whilst seeing Bristol City drop to 15th.

Bristol City fans were not willing to give any quarter in the blasting of their side both during and after the game against Barnsley.

It was also City’s 7th loss on the spin – a dismal run of form in anyone’s book. It was bad enough that you’d expect a fan backlash and Robins fans didn’t disappoint on that front.

Bristol City fans unforgiving in their criticism of Barnsley performance

The Robins media team tweeted the scoring of Barnsley’s goal (below) and fans piled onto it.

Goal for Barnsley, Morris.#BRCBAR 🔴 0-1 🐶 [67] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) February 20, 2021

Here is a selection of their comments – the more printable ones – following the club tweet:

Sinking fast !!! — (TP) (@BIGTLP) February 20, 2021

Announce relegation — Alex Brandwood (@bristolcityfan9) February 20, 2021

The Chuckle Brothers were part of the problem!! They should had went with Holden!!! — ChiddyJ (@chiddyj) February 20, 2021

Didnt think Sunday League football was allowed within the current Gov guidelines… — Russ Macey (@rmace1986) February 20, 2021

Depressing, attack is know were to be seen and defence was getting lucky all game it was coming :)) get the new manager in and hopefully they can do something with this bunch of melons 🍈 — BristolCity_Transfers (@BristolcityT) February 20, 2021

Show no quality on the ball + a defensive mistake leading to a goal per game = A complete an utter mess — BCFC_Robins (@RobinsBcfc) February 20, 2021

It was also a performance and result where plenty of Robins fans were critical after the final whistle. Here is a selection of their post-match comments:

To a man, that was embarrassing #BristolCity — Richard (@richardbt83) February 20, 2021

Not scored in 488 minutes now #BristolCity — Bilbo (@BilboBCFC) February 20, 2021

On the plus side at least we’re consistent, 1 shot on target per game. 👌🏻 @BristolCity — Ace (@spudboy1983) February 20, 2021

Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor sums it up perfectly:

FT: 0-1. #BristolCity outplayed at home again for the second time in a week. 15 shots to just the one. Seven losses in a row and the tailspin continues, despite the dismissal of the head coach. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 20, 2021

Will Bristol City pull out of this tailspin of form sooner or will it be later?