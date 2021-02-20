Stoke City won 3-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Nathan Jones took his Luton Town side to a former one of his in Stoke City today. He oversaw part of the last season at Stoke before returning to Kenilworth Road, enjoying a relatively stable season this time round.

But Luton Town have now lost five of their eight Championship games in 2021, suffering at the hands of a clinical Stoke City today.

Nick Powell opened the scoring in the first-half before adding a second after the break, with Steven Fletcher scoring late on to seal an impressive 3-0 win.

Plenty of Luton Town names came under the spotlight today and many were disappointed with the performance of Pelly Ruddock.

The 27-year-old became a hugely popular name last season but has struggled of late, and plenty of Luton Town fans let their feelings know today:

Terrible 1st half again. Negative football and some shocking passing. Pelly lazy again and his dreadful pass gave Stoke the ball for their goal. Not sure what Sonny was doing either. We need to step it up, Stoke are nothing special at all — Andy (@ajfkosovo) February 20, 2021

Not for the first time recently, the game seems to be passing Pelly by. Time to change it up a bit. — JP Brett (@JPBrett1) February 20, 2021

Time to give Morrell a chance over Pelly? — benji (@ben_terrett) February 20, 2021

Completely agree but Jones never ever subs Pelly! 1 in 15 ratio isn’t enough for an attacking midfielder. Also doesn’t create enough! Moncs would offer so much more offensively. — Hilly (@hotshothilly) February 20, 2021

Get Pelly & Rea off. He won’t take Rea off because of his height but he’s not even winning headers. — Kev Lennon (@kevlennon1) February 20, 2021

That goal to concede was poor all round. Pelly with the wrong decision to cross, then diving in. Bradley dropping back playing Fletcher onside then diving in and missing the ball. Poor. #COYH #LTFC — matt (@matt39728060) February 20, 2021