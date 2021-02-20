Stoke City won 3-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Nathan Jones took his Luton Town side to a former one of his in Stoke City today. He oversaw part of the last season at Stoke before returning to Kenilworth Road, enjoying a relatively stable season this time round.

But Luton Town have now lost five of their eight Championship games in 2021, suffering at the hands of a clinical Stoke City today.

 

Nick Powell opened the scoring in the first-half before adding a second after the break, with Steven Fletcher scoring late on to seal an impressive 3-0 win.

Plenty of Luton Town names came under the spotlight today and many were disappointed with the performance of Pelly Ruddock.

The 27-year-old became a hugely popular name last season but has struggled of late, and plenty of Luton Town fans let their feelings know today: