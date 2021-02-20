Sunderland won 3-0 at Burton Albion in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland put on a good show for their new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus this afternoon. The Frenchman finalised his takeover this week and saw his new side go into half-time with a two-goal lead.

Grant Leadbitter and Lynden Gooch both found the net, with Charlie Wyke scoring his 18th League One goal of the season after Burton went down to 10-men.

 

It was a fine attacking performance from Sunderland who climbed to 6th with the win. But it was a defender who caught the eye of fans today – Dion Sanderson.

The man on loan form Wolves has had to work hard to get a place in the starting line-up but he continues to impress when he’s given the chance.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on the 21-year-old’s performance today: