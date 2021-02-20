Sunderland won 3-0 at Burton Albion in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland put on a good show for their new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus this afternoon. The Frenchman finalised his takeover this week and saw his new side go into half-time with a two-goal lead.

Grant Leadbitter and Lynden Gooch both found the net, with Charlie Wyke scoring his 18th League One goal of the season after Burton went down to 10-men.

It was a fine attacking performance from Sunderland who climbed to 6th with the win. But it was a defender who caught the eye of fans today – Dion Sanderson.

The man on loan form Wolves has had to work hard to get a place in the starting line-up but he continues to impress when he’s given the chance.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on the 21-year-old’s performance today:

Dion Sanderson makes the art of defending look effortless 😍 — Anthony (@bigtone59) February 20, 2021

This has been class from SAFC so far… complete control, Dion Sanderson looking classy in a completely makeshift back 4! Ha'way the lads 🔴⚪️ — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) February 20, 2021

Dion Sanderson is such a good player. Composed on the ball, positionally superb, a real calming presence at the back. He’s going to show his class between now and the end of the season, without a doubt. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) February 20, 2021

Sanderson is solid and very consistent, love him. Get him signed on a permanent 🐐 #SAFC — Jack Gilmore 🇫🇷🍕 (@15jgilmore) February 20, 2021

Sanderson is standing out so far mind #safc — Christie Hulley (@christieH18) February 20, 2021

Get in! 2 great goals. Good performance so far, let's build on it. Best two players on the pitch are Sanderson and Mcgeady #SAFC — Ewan (@ewanb1992) February 20, 2021