‘Effortless’, ‘Classy’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans loving this 21-y/o after Burton Albion performance
Sunderland won 3-0 at Burton Albion in League One this afternoon.
Sunderland put on a good show for their new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus this afternoon. The Frenchman finalised his takeover this week and saw his new side go into half-time with a two-goal lead.
Grant Leadbitter and Lynden Gooch both found the net, with Charlie Wyke scoring his 18th League One goal of the season after Burton went down to 10-men.
It was a fine attacking performance from Sunderland who climbed to 6th with the win. But it was a defender who caught the eye of fans today – Dion Sanderson.
The man on loan form Wolves has had to work hard to get a place in the starting line-up but he continues to impress when he’s given the chance.
See what these Sunderland fans had to say on the 21-year-old’s performance today:
Dion Sanderson makes the art of defending look effortless 😍
— Anthony (@bigtone59) February 20, 2021
This has been class from SAFC so far… complete control, Dion Sanderson looking classy in a completely makeshift back 4! Ha'way the lads 🔴⚪️
— Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) February 20, 2021
Dion Sanderson is such a good player. Composed on the ball, positionally superb, a real calming presence at the back. He’s going to show his class between now and the end of the season, without a doubt. #SAFC 🔴⚪️
— Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) February 20, 2021
Sanderson is solid and very consistent, love him. Get him signed on a permanent 🐐 #SAFC
— Jack Gilmore 🇫🇷🍕 (@15jgilmore) February 20, 2021
Sanderson is standing out so far mind #safc
— Christie Hulley (@christieH18) February 20, 2021
Get in! 2 great goals. Good performance so far, let's build on it. Best two players on the pitch are Sanderson and Mcgeady #SAFC
— Ewan (@ewanb1992) February 20, 2021
Nobody playing badly again, Sanderson absolutely class, Power running the game, McGeady at his best again & Wyke holding up literally everything brilliantly. Same again please👍🏼 #SAFC
— David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) February 20, 2021