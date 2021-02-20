Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers went into today’s game at Nottingham Forest having lost their previous three Championship outings.

They faced a Nottingham Forest side who’ve proved hard to beat under Chris Hughton and their resilience shone through, and they were rewarded when Ale Mighten scored in the first-half.

The game would draw to a close at 1-0 in what was another painful watch for Rovers fans, whose side sit in 12th of the Championship table.

It was another weak performance from Blackburn Rovers. Tony Mowbray continues to come under the spotlight as his side continue to plummet down the Championship table, but one player took a lot of criticism today.

Sam Gallagher made his 26th Championship appearance of the season this afternoon. He’s so far scored four goals in the league but hasn’t found the net this year, and was hauled off after half-time.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on the 25-year-old’s performance today:

Sam Gallagher gets worse every week. Why does he still picked?! — Northern Ireland Blackburn Rovers Fan Account (@NIBRFC) February 20, 2021

Is Sam Gallagher the worst striker rovers have ever had?? — Chrisprior (@chrisprior77) February 20, 2021

5 mins played and I’ve already seen enough of Gallagher 🙄 #Rovers — Emma Douglas (@emsyd86) February 20, 2021

With his every touch so far Gallagher has lost possession.. #rovers — Steve (@roversfan09) February 20, 2021

Our best attacks are ones that don’t involve Gallagher #rovers — Chris (@chrisbraith) February 20, 2021

I was so happy when we brought back Sam Gallagher on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell but he’s just not the same player anymore! I don’t know if it’s confidence or the way the team tries to play but it’s just not working anymore which is sad to see. #Rovers 🌹🔵⚪️ — Thomas Jackson Kay (@tjkay22) February 20, 2021