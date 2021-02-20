Sheffield Wednesday host Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon, in what’s become a huge game at the bottom of the table.

Aitor Karanka goes into this game with his job on the line. The Spaniard has endured a torrid season in charge of Birmingham City and faced an equally contested Sheffield Wednesday today.

The Owls have had managerial troubles of their own this season but have found form under caretaker manager Neil Thompson – his side went into today having won four Championship outings in 2021.

But one of the the main talking points of Sheffield Wednesday’s week has been Liam Shaw. The 19-year-old has reportedly sealed a pre-contract deal with Celtic and it’s brought about a mixed reaction from fans.

Going into this game as an already contested name, Shaw didn’t do himself any favours when he was shown a second yellow card today.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Shaw after his sending off v Birmingham City today:

Awful by Shaw, totally unnecessary. Going to be hard to get a result now. #swfc — Ewan Armstrong (@ewanarm) February 20, 2021

Well that’s fun. A fantastic tackle gets Shaw off and Wednesday will now lose to confirm relegation to League One #swfc — Sharpey (@THEsharpey) February 20, 2021

It’s a perfect tackle. Takes the ball cleanly first & cleanly. The games gone if that’s even a foul never mind a booking. #swfc — Matt Hall (@MattHall1974) February 20, 2021

Won ball twice and got booked twice 😂😂 — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) February 20, 2021

Completely naivety and unnecessary challenge on a yellow and in that area of the pitch — Jon oc (@oconnell_jon) February 20, 2021