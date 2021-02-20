Coventry City kicked off the Championship weekend with a shock 2-0 win at home to Brentford this afternoon.

Coventry City welcomed Brentford in today’s early kick-off and before the hour mark, they’d have an unexpected 2-0 lead thanks to a Tyler Walker brace.

It may well have been one of Coventry City and Walker’s best performances of the season. But one player who stood out as playing particularly well was Liam Kelly.

The Scot made his first start of the calendar year this afternoon, having made his comeback from injury with a late cameo v Norwich City last time out.

He proved influential as he helped Coventry to claim their first win five Championship outings, reminding everyone of just how important he us to this side.

Plenty of Coventry City fans singled Kelly out as their best performer from the win over Brentford today – see what some of them had to say on Twitter about him: