Coventry City kicked off the Championship weekend with a shock 2-0 win at home to Brentford this afternoon.

Coventry City welcomed Brentford in today’s early kick-off and before the hour mark, they’d have an unexpected 2-0 lead thanks to a Tyler Walker brace.

It may well have been one of Coventry City and Walker’s best performances of the season. But one player who stood out as playing particularly well was Liam Kelly.

The Scot made his first start of the calendar year this afternoon, having made his comeback from injury with a late cameo v Norwich City last time out.

He proved influential as he helped Coventry to claim their first win five Championship outings, reminding everyone of just how important he us to this side.

Plenty of Coventry City fans singled Kelly out as their best performer from the win over Brentford today – see what some of them had to say on Twitter about him:

Kelly was fantastic but seeing his replacement as a more than capable Matty James come on is a great feeling. #PUSB — Coventrian Clothing (@CoventrianC) February 20, 2021

Also good shift from Kelly. We really do look a different team with him in the side. Good to get an hour out of him. He will be so so important to us #PUSB 👏🏻👏🏻 — SJR (@essjayarr) February 20, 2021

Work rate has been exceptional today. Brilliant from both Kelly and Max #PUSB — JDSHandicapping (@JDSHandicapping) February 20, 2021

What a difference Kelly makes, and having someone to stick the ball in the net, GET INNN #PUSB — JD (@jiggybulko) February 20, 2021

Who else is pleased to see Liam Kelly back? The man is a machine 🦾 Captain. Leader. Legend. #PUSB — Robin Allen (@Robin_Allen91) February 20, 2021

We are a totally different team with Liam Kelly back. His impact and influence can not be understated #PUSB — Liam Cook (@TheRealLiamCook) February 20, 2021

One player makes that team click… Liam Kelly! #PUSB — Adam Newbold (@Newbes1993) February 20, 2021