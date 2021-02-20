Brentford fell to a 2-0 defeat at Coventry City in the Championship today, missing the chance to close the gap to Norwich City to just one point.

Brentford went into their game at Coventry City coming off the back of a derby disappointment at QPR in midweek.

The Bees conceded two second-half goals that game and would let one in either side of half-time against Mark Robins’ side today.

After Walker’s goal, Brentford tried and failed to lay a finger of the Coventry defence, with the Sky Blues holding out for what was a hugely impressive win against promotion hopefuls Brentford.

It was another toothless performance from Brentford and Thomas Frank’s side could drop as low as 4th today, with Swansea City heading to Huddersfield Ton this afternoon.

One player who struggled in particular though was Bryan Mbeumo – a once crucial part of that famous BMW attack is finding it hard without Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma this season.

He was hauled off before the hour mark today, and plenty of Brentford fans took to Twitter to berate his showing this season:

Mbeumo has lost all his confidence. He’s an absolute shadow of last year’s player — Adam✌️ (@poeticjustice92) February 20, 2021

Whoever thinks we haven't missed Jansson is off his head! Clearly lack a strong leader at the back. Winston Reid and Pinnock should be the pairing at the back. Mbeumo offers nothing atm! — Stewart Sanchez (@stewgetsgoals88) February 20, 2021

Need to get da silva on along with fosu to give us some creativity not sure whats happened to mbeumo but he just doesn't seem to be involved in any part of any game at the moment it almost means we are playing with 10 men. Big 2nd half required. — Matthew Hill (@Matthew59756654) February 20, 2021

Mbeumo poor for weeks now. Other than a couple of decent corners, has added very little and gives the ball away in poor areas of the pitch. — parsley (@parsley99815009) February 20, 2021

I don't like saying it but Bryan Mbeumo cannot stay on the pitch, has been poor in just about every aspect of the game. Roerslev has been outplayed consistently too, Dalsgaard and Fosu need to come on at half time for me #brentfordfc — Braemar Road Stand (@BraemarRdStand) February 20, 2021

Mbeumo just ruins our attack completely. Why is he hugging the touch line against a 5 back? Got to [email protected] they clearly aren’t training Him. Need to play through the middle get him off da silva on — L (@2342343L) February 20, 2021

Send Mbeumo on loan to Cheltenham Town — Ben (@BenPlumb97) February 20, 2021