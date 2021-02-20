Brentford fell to a 2-0 defeat at Coventry City in the Championship today, missing the chance to close the gap to Norwich City to just one point.

Brentford went into their game at Coventry City coming off the back of a derby disappointment at QPR in midweek.

The Bees conceded two second-half goals that game and would let one in either side of half-time against Mark Robins’ side today.

After Walker’s goal, Brentford tried and failed to lay a finger of the Coventry defence, with the Sky Blues holding out for what was a hugely impressive win against promotion hopefuls Brentford.

It was another toothless performance from Brentford and Thomas Frank’s side could drop as low as 4th today, with Swansea City heading to Huddersfield Ton this afternoon.

One player who struggled in particular though was Bryan Mbeumo –  a once crucial part of that famous BMW attack is finding it hard without Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma this season.

He was hauled off before the hour mark today, and plenty of Brentford fans took to Twitter to berate his showing this season: