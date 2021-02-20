Derby County have put a string of results together under Wayne Rooney which has seen them climb away from the Championship relegation zone.

They currently sit 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table on 34 points. It is a position that puts them just six points safe of the drop zone.

Last night they faced Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season. It was a game that ended in a 2-1 Watford victory.

Watford 2 – 1 Derby County – Rams fan outrage at one player

The game was decided by two quick goals from Watford’s Joao Pedro (19′) and Will Hughes (21′) with Derby’s reply coming through a William Troost-Ekong OG (77′).

It was a result which saw Watford rise to 3rd in the table, level on points with Brentford who have a game-in-hand.

However, it wasn’t the result of the game itself that upset many Derby County fans. Many of them singled out the performance of one player – Martyn Waghorn – as seriously lacking.

Waghorn pelters hurled in Derby County defeat

31-year-old striker Waghorn signed for Derby County in 2018. The Rams paid Ipswich Town £5m for him a year after the Tractor Boys had paid just under £1m to bring him back to English football from Rangers.

Since signing for the Rams, Waghorn has played 112 games, scoring 27 goals and contributing 11 assists. That includes 21 appearances, two goals and three assists this season.

However, Derby fans were more concerned with his performance in last night’s loss to Xisco Muñoz’s Watford last night.

Below, is a selection of comments from Rams fans both during and after the game.

Waghorn offers as much as a dead cat #dcfc — Liam (@LiamSmytho) February 19, 2021

We paid 5 Million for Waghorn, just let that sink in #dcfc — Kieran Else (@DemRams24) February 19, 2021

I never thought I’d say this. But if Waghorn and Roberts are the alternatives then I want Lawrence back. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) February 19, 2021

Does Waghorn have something on Rooney? #dcfc — JD (@Jdwhisky99) February 19, 2021

How Waghorn gets a place in this team baffles me. He is a useless lump of lard with very limited football ability. Waste of £5m. Let him go in the Summer please. #dcfc — Ram (@DCFC100) February 19, 2021

I hate the ref, but I hate Waghorn more tbh #dcfc — Jake Moore (@moorejj94) February 19, 2021

Get Waghorn on the next bus home. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) February 19, 2021

#dcfc

If waghorn was taken off at half time we may have got something. Byrne has been one of the best signings in years. — stevie barned (@stevie15barnes) February 19, 2021

My reaction to pretty much everything Waghorn has done tonight #dcfc pic.twitter.com/LGBwkTkqD3 — Durks 77 (@durks77) February 19, 2021

Sanctioning deals to sell Will Hughes and sign Martin Waghorn for the same money is exactly why this club is a disastrous mess #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) February 19, 2021

It’s rubbish like that from Waghorn that riles fans. It’s awful execution of a cross. #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) February 19, 2021

Derby County fans - should the Rams extend Waghorn's contract or just cut their losses and get rid?