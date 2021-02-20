Birmingham City are a club, say many fans, that are in a state of turmoil. Fingers are pointed at the CEO Xuandong Ren and manager Aitor Karanka.

The true state of affairs is that the Blues are feeling the blues and sitting uncomfortably in 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Karanka pelters and a six-pointer

Manager Aitor Karanka has come in for heavy pelters from many Birmingham City fans and it is not hard to see why.

Since joining the club, Karanka has won just SIX of his 32 games in charge – a win rate of just 18.75%. Contrast that with his 16 losses or 50% defeat rate.

Rightly so, the buck stops at the manager and Birmingham City fans are letting Karanka know this.

The Blues face a real six-pointer this afternoon as they face fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Wednesday sit just above Birmingham in 22nd, equal on 28 points but with a better goal difference of 6 goals.

A win for the Blues, with Rotherham and Coventry’s results going their way, could see Karanka’s men out of the relegation zone and into 20th place.

A big game for Birmingham and fan reaction to club tweet

A win is a must; it puts Karanka’s charges on the right path and out of the relegation places.

The club’s media team published this tweet (below) is advance of today’s game:

All associated with the club are aware of this and that is especially so of the fans. Here is a selection of Blues fan replies to that tweet:

