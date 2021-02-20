Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor reports that Bristol City striker Nahki Wells is hoping to play in Bermuda’s World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month, sparking a contested reaction from Robins fans.

Bristol City head into today’s game at home to Barnsley without a manager, sitting in 14th-place of the Championship table and having lost their last six league outings in all competitions.

Today could be a defining moment in what’s been a dogged season, with Wells having proved contested throughout.

READ: Karanka facing ‘test of tactics’ as he vies to keep Birmingham job v Sheffield Wednesday today

He joined from QPR midway through last season and would go on to score five goals in 17 Championship appearances. This time round though, the 30-year-old has scored just six goals having featured in all 30 of Bristol City’s Championship outings.

The news of him wanting to play for Bermuda at the end of March has sparked a negative reaction from Bristol City fans, who want to see more of him at club level before he thinks internationally.

See what some of these Bristol City fans had to say: