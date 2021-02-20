Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor reports that Bristol City striker Nahki Wells is hoping to play in Bermuda’s World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month, sparking a contested reaction from Robins fans.

Bristol City head into today’s game at home to Barnsley without a manager, sitting in 14th-place of the Championship table and having lost their last six league outings in all competitions.

Today could be a defining moment in what’s been a dogged season, with Wells having proved contested throughout.

He joined from QPR midway through last season and would go on to score five goals in 17 Championship appearances. This time round though, the 30-year-old has scored just six goals having featured in all 30 of Bristol City’s Championship outings.

The news of him wanting to play for Bermuda at the end of March has sparked a negative reaction from Bristol City fans, who want to see more of him at club level before he thinks internationally.

See what some of these Bristol City fans had to say:

Needs to perform for his club first before being considered playing international level. — Lloyd Robson (@Lloyd_Robson7) February 20, 2021

He won’t be if their Bermudan scouts have been watching him — James Gilmore (@jammergilmore) February 20, 2021

He has little service when played but also has been shown up as a lazy player recently. Not sure he will be with City for long. — Steven Horler (@StevenHorler) February 20, 2021

Bit of luck he won't come back — NightmareCometh (@Satriales134) February 20, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see what his attitude is playing for them as it’s awful for us. — Oz (@oz69) February 20, 2021

I think he needs to start playing for the club that pays his wages first. Based on recent displays, he might not get selected. — Nigel Mitchell (@mitchellassoci1) February 20, 2021