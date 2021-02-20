Luton Town travel to Stoke City in the Championship today, with Nathan Jones’ side looking for their third Championship win of 2021.

The season started strongly for Luton Town. But as we’ve surpassed the midway point pf the season, inconsistencies are starting to shine through and Luton now find themselves in 15th-place of the Championship table.

It’d still be a commendable finish to the campaign, but Jones will be hoping his side come out in full force today as they face his former side.

Jones had made relegation contenders out of Stoke before being replaced with Michael O’Neill last season, who’s experience some indifferent form of his own recently.

Despite a strong showing in the Janaury transfer window, Stoke City have won just one game all year – their last at home to Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

They face another tough opponent in Luton Town later today. But one decision that Jones could be considering after last weeks’ defeat at Cardiff City is whether or not to drop Kal Naismith.

He signed from Wigan Athletic last month and made his second league start for Luton v Cardiff. But the 29-year-old stood out as someone who particularly struggled and he has done since arriving.

Fans were quick to point out his flaws during the Cardiff City defeat but who Jones might replace him with remains to be seen.

He’s not got too many options to deploy on the left, hence Naismith’s Janaury arrival. But the next ideal name to come in would be Kazenga LuaLua – he’s not featured in the last four outings and so his freshness and raw pace could be a real weapon for Luton today.