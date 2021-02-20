The National League North season has been declared null and void, as per a report by BBC Sport.

This will see Swindon Town midfielder Luke Haines return early from his loan spell at Hereford.

Haines, who is 20 years old, re-joined the sixth tier side in December on a three-month loan deal but has seen his time with the Bulls cut short.

The youngster is now in line to return to the County Ground and will provide John Sheridan with another option in midfield between now and the end of the season.

Haines is from Swindon and has risen up through the academy of his local side. He signed his first professional contract with the Wiltshire club in May 2019.

He was loaned out to Chippenham Town in the last campaign and gained some experience in the National League South.

Haines saw his time with the Bluebirds cut short last March due to Covid-19 and the same has happened this year at Hereford.

He first moved to Edgar Street in October last year before briefly returning to Swindon in January, where he made his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy away win at Forest Green Rovers.

Sheridan’s side let him return to Hereford again this winter but he is now on his way back to Wiltshire with the National League North season coming to an early end.