Nottingham Forest host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon, in what is another huge game in Forest’s bid for Championship survival.

Nottingham Forest went into their last game at Championship high-flyers Swansea City having lost just once of their previous 11.

But Hughton’s side were dealt a defeat in South Wales owing to a late Connor Roberts goal, leaving Forest in 18tt-place of the Championship table and with a five-point gap from the bottom three.

One player who was slated by Nottingham Forest fans during the defeat at Swansea City was Lewis Grabban. Having struggled with injury after his 20-goal Championship campaign last time round, Grabban has netted just three in 17 Championship outings this season.

He missed some golden opportunities against Swansea as he started his first game in three. Now it seems like Hughton will mix it up again for today’s clash, but who will he start?

In Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glenn Murray, Forest have three profound Championship strikers. Taylor though has struggled – his involvements have gradually decreased throughout the season and after Murray’s arrival it’s only got worse for him.

Murray arrived as largely unpopular signing but would win fans over in his full debut v Wycombe Wanderers, where he scored twice in the 3-0 win.

He’s the best bet to start against Blackburn today and Hughton will want him to work what is a lacklustre Blackburn Rovers defence, dotted with inexperience and frailties.

A win at home v Rovers today would be huge result for Forest, and it’s one that could potentially lift them as high as 16th in the Championship table.