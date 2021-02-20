Huddersfield Town have looked into signing Yaya Sanogo, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers are in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements and have identified him as a potential option.

However, although the Frenchman is someone Carlos Corberan’s side have ‘discussed’, securing a work permit for him could prove tricky.

Huddersfield have also looked at former Everton and Hull City forward Oumar Niasse but are also facing the same stumbling block on that one.

Sanogo, who is 28 years old, has been a free agent since parting company with Toulouse at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

The striker spent three years with them in Ligue 1 and scored 16 goals in 70 games in all competitions before they were relegated.

He played for Arsenal from 2013 to 2017 after the Gunners lured him to England from Auxerre.

Sanogo made 20 appearances for the London club and chipped in with a single goals, as well as having loan spells away at Crystal Palace and Ajax.

He also had a stint at Charlton Athletic during the 2015/16 season and scored three goals in eight games for the Addicks in the Championship during his time there.

Sanogo is now being looked at by Huddersfield as they scour the free agent market for attacking players.

Should Huddersfield sign Sanogo?