QPR recorded a memorable 2-1 win at home to Brentford in the Championship in midweek, owing to some keen substitutions from Mark Warburton.

For the first time since taking charge of QPR, Warburton has got one over his former employers Brentford. It’s was a huge win for the Rs who moved up to 16th in the Championship table whilst denying Brentford the chance to move to within one point of leaders Norwich City.

The game changed shortly before the hour mark. Sam Field was brought on for his QPR debut and would score a debut goal soon after, owing to Chris Willock’s impact off the bench.

Field and Willock came on to change the course of the game and fans are largely expecting, or wanting both to start today – but how will Warburton’s line-up look with those two in it?

It’s likely to be a five-strong and unchanged defence from the Brentford win, with Field probably coming in for Dom Ball who played a contested game v Brentford.

Field will slot into midfield alongside Stefan Johansen who played a fine game v Brentford, but where does Willock come into the equation?

He came off the bench to replace Lyndon Dykes in midweek. The Scot is another man who’s led an arduous season and many want him to drop down to the bench in favour of Willock, who’ll no doubt be paired with Charlie Austin.

For the first time in a few years, QPR have a bit of excitement about them. They’ll be fully confident of dealing Jonathan Woodgate his first defeat as Bournemouth’s caretaker boss, and with Field and Willock likely to be involved from the off.