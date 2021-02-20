The National League North season has been declared null and void, as per a report by BBC Sport.

This news will see Norwich City defender Caleb Richards return to Carrow Road prematurely from his loan at Kidderminster Harriers.

Richards, who is 22 years old, joined the sixth tier side on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window and has since been enjoying regular first-team football.

However, he is poised to go back to Norwich now with Kidderminster’s campaign being scrapped.

Richards joined the Canaries in 2018 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship table toppers. Instead, they have loaned him out to the likes of FC United of Manchester and Yeovil Town to get experience under his belt.

He also spent time last year in America with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies and made 37 appearances for them in all competitions.

The full-back started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before playing a couple of times for their first-team.

Richards also had loan spells away from the Tangerines in non-league at Marine, Warrington Town, Southport and Leek Town before being released.

Norwich subsequently snapped him up and he has since linked up with their Under-23’s when he hasn’t been out on loan. He is now on his way back to East Anglia.