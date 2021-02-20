The National League North season has been declared null and void, as per a report by BBC Sport.

This will see Coventry City loan duo Jordan Young and Jack Burroughs return prematurely to their parent club.

Both have been on loan in the sixth tier at Gloucester City but have they have seen their season ended.

The Sky Blues let the pair leave on loan in January to gain some more first-team experience. The deals were initially on a one-month basis but the Tigers managed to secure their services until the end of the campaign.

Young, who is 21 years old, joined Coventry in 2019 but has struggled for first-team opportunities.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Swindon Town and made seven appearances for the Robins’ senior side, as well as having a loan spell away from the County Ground at Highworth Town.

The attacker was released two years and the Sky Blues snapped him up after he impressed on trial.

Burroughs is a product of the Coventry academy and has also represented Scotland at Under-19 level. He has made four appearances for Mark Robins’ side and became the first player born in this millennium to play for them. He also spent time on loan at Nuneaton Borough last season.

Both Young and Burrough’s have seen their time at Gloucester cut short.