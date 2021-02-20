Sheffield Wednesday host Birmingham City in the Championship today, in what could well be Aitor Karanka’s last in charge of the club.

Earlier in the month, Sheffield Wednesday beat Bournemouth 2-1 to bring about Jason Tindall’s sacking at the club. Jordan Rhodes scored a late winner that day and he could well do the same today, only this time dealing Karanka his parting orders.

Blues have won just one of their last 13 in the Championship but sit level on points with Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls ahead on goal difference.

A point for either side today could lift them out of the drop zone. For Neil Thompson though, his side have won four Championship fixtures since the turn of the year and his last five at Hillsborough, making the task at hand for Blues today all the more difficult.

Thompson was dealt a fresh test earlier in the week when Liam Shaw agreed his deal with Celtic. The caretaker boss could’ve gone one of two ways about it – completely exile Shaw form the squad, or continue as normal.

He seems to be going with the latter. It might not sit well with every Sheffield Wednesday fan, but Thompson could better yet demote Shaw to the bench and give his starting spot to someone else, someone who could potentially be at the club past this season.

With injuries rife throughout the squad, the next best name to replace Shaw is Izzy Brown. The Chelsea man has made 15 Championship appearances this season, sitting the last three on the bench after an arduous loan spell.

But the Sheffield Wednesday fans remain keen on seeing him a bit more before his loan spell draws to an end, and now with Shaw sealing his move away it presents the perfect time to give Brown a run out.

He’s spoke previously of his intentions to stay at Hillsborough beyond this season and whether that’s changed remains to be seen.

But Thompson could win a lot of fans over by giving Brown his first start of 2021 today, and it’s just the kind of opportunity that could spring the 24-year-old back into life.