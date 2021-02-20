Charlton Athletic travel to Fleetwood Town today and will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s home defeat to Gillingham.

The Addicks have won their last two away games at MK Dons and Rochdale.

Lee Bowyer’s side are in the hunt for some more consistency and have slipped out of the Play-Offs. However, they are still in a strong position to make a push for the top six between now and the end of the season.

Fleetwood are currently 16th in the table but Simon Grayson’s side will be keen to cause Charlton some problems this afternoon.

Team news

The Addicks have completed the permanent signing of Andrew Shinnie from Luton Town which allows them to include all their current loan players into their match day squad.

They remain without long-term absentee Ryan Inniss, whilst the suspended Chuks Aneke and injured Jake Forster-Caskey are also out for this one.

Charlton will welcome back Akin Famewo and Conor Washington back into their squad though and it will be interesting to see if they play a part in the North West today.

Here is a predicted starting XI-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Deji Oshilaja, Jason Pearce, Ben Purrington, Andrew Shinnie, Darren Pratley, Albie Morgan, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley, Ronnie Schwartz.

Score prediction-

It will be a tough game for Charlton but they should have enough to get the win. 2-1, goals from Stockley and Millar.

Who will win?