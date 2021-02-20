Birmingham City head to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this afternoon, in what could well be Aitor Karanka’s final game in charge of the club.

Both teams sit level on 28 points. Birmingham City are placed in 23rd of the Championship table going today, having won just one of their last 13 league outings.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile sit a place above Blues only on goal difference, but having experienced a very different vein of form since the turn of the year.

Caretaker manager Neil Thompson has picked up four wins from seven league fixtures in 2021, having won their last five fixtures at Hillsborough.

It makes for grim reading for Karanka who’ll be expecting no less than the sack should he lose today, with reports claiming earlier in the week that the club was already lining up his replacement.

Karanka’s footballing philosophy has been blasted throughout the season and it’s left the players’ confidence in tatters – none have really stepped up to the plate when it’s mattered this season and should it all end in relegation, expect a lot of those names to look for the exit.

The Spaniard is at a point with this squad where he can only expect so much from them and today, it’s going to be a battle of sheer tactics between Karanka and Thompson.

That doesn’t bode well for Blues – as with his style of play, Karanka’s tactical know-how has been ridiculed. In truth, everything about today doesn’t bode well for Birmingham City who come tonight will have 15 games left to save their season.

It’s plenty enough time for Karanka to turn things around, or for someone new to come in and try and fend off relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday today will be the hardest game of Karanka’s tenure in every aspect of the meaning, with his job on the line, and Birmingham City’s Championship status slipping away.