Earlier this week, news filtered through that Bournemouth were tracking ex-Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to be their next manager.

That news has taken a step forward in magnitude according to news from Bournemouth Echo writer Tom Crocker (tweet – below).

Understand Cherries have approached Montreal to speak with Thierry Henry over managerial vacancy. More to follow… #afcb — Tom Crocker (@TomCrockerEcho) February 19, 2021

Bournemouth target Henry – career snapshot

To even neutrals, the name of Thierry Henry needs little to no introduction. As a player, he blazed his trail at Arsenal, featuring in 376 games for the Gunners and ending as the club’s all-time top-scorer with 228 goals and 104 assists.

He later went on to have stellar moments at Barcelona before heading to the MLS and a starring role with New York Red Bulls.

READ: ‘In talks’ – Bournemouth contact made with former Arsenal legend over vacant manager job

As a manager, he’s held positions as Robert Martinez’s assistant with the Belgian national side as well as a spell managing his old club Monaco.

That spell didn’t go to plan and he was sacked after 20 games in charge. He’s currently in charge at Canadian side Montreal Impact in the MLS – a competition Henry himself once graced.

Bournemouth confirmed as taking Henry interest to next level

Writing earlier, the Echo’s Crocker said that Bournemouth “have officially approached” Montreal with a request to be able to speak to Henry.

Crocker also goes on to add another couple of juicy snippets into his article that run alongside Bournemouth’s official approach.

He writes that the “interview process [is] ongoing” and that Henry is “not the only candidate still in the running for the role.”

Bournemouth are in 6th in the Sky Bet Championship table, safe in the last play-off place by six points.

They face a trip to QPR for tomorrow’s game where they would expect to return to the south coast with three points.

Would Bournemouth be making a wise decision or a big mistake snapping up Thierry Henry as their next manager?