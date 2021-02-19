It’s 106 and out for Andrew Shinnie as a Luton Town player with his loan move at Charlton today confirmed as a permanent deal.

31-year old Shinnie leaves Kenilworth Road after those 106 games and he leaves a double-promotion hero.

Shinnie: Rangers – Birmingham – Luton Town

Aberdeen-born Shinnie’s journey in football started out at Scottish side Rangers, the attacking midfielder moving through the age groups at the Gers but only making one appearance for the Glasgow giants.

After a series of loan moves in Scotland, Shinnie signed for English side Birmingham City in 2013 going on to make 73 appearances for the Blues, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

After a loan deal from the Blues, Luton signed him on a permanent deal in July 2018 on a free transfer. He’s since gone on to make 106 appearances for the Hatters where he scored 10 goals and created 16 assists.

Luton Town say their goodbyes – fan gratitude pours in

Luton Town, whilst agreeing to Charlton wanting him on a permanent deal, had the class to say goodbye properly to a player the fans took to their hearts.

The departure of such a popular player was always going to create some form of reaction and that was the case here.

The following are some of the Hatters fans responses to the club’s farewell tweet.

Here are some other fond farewells and good wishes from Luton Town fans on Twitter.

