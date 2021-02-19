It’s 106 and out for Andrew Shinnie as a Luton Town player with his loan move at Charlton today confirmed as a permanent deal.

31-year old Shinnie leaves Kenilworth Road after those 106 games and he leaves a double-promotion hero.

Shinnie: Rangers – Birmingham – Luton Town

Aberdeen-born Shinnie’s journey in football started out at Scottish side Rangers, the attacking midfielder moving through the age groups at the Gers but only making one appearance for the Glasgow giants.

After a series of loan moves in Scotland, Shinnie signed for English side Birmingham City in 2013 going on to make 73 appearances for the Blues, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

After a loan deal from the Blues, Luton signed him on a permanent deal in July 2018 on a free transfer. He’s since gone on to make 106 appearances for the Hatters where he scored 10 goals and created 16 assists.

Luton Town say their goodbyes – fan gratitude pours in

Luton Town, whilst agreeing to Charlton wanting him on a permanent deal, had the class to say goodbye properly to a player the fans took to their hearts.

🤩 Ⓢ Ⓗ Ⓘ Ⓝ Ⓝ Ⓘ Ⓔ Ⓢ Ⓣ Ⓐ 💫 1️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ appearances

🔟 goals

2️⃣ promotions

🔢 Countless assists for the assister (@jackstacey_) And 1️⃣ massive part of our rise back up the EFL 🙌 Thanks for the memories, @andy_shinnie 🧡#COYH pic.twitter.com/DTKqckAjVs — LutonTown (@LutonTown) February 19, 2021

The departure of such a popular player was always going to create some form of reaction and that was the case here.

The following are some of the Hatters fans responses to the club’s farewell tweet.

Thanks Andy, you’ve played a huge part in getting the club back to where it belongs. Maybe you’re last league goal, the winner at home to Huddersfield was my favourite moment of yours, securing that first home win back in the Championship #LutonTownAwayyy — Tom Skinner (@TomEJSkinner) February 19, 2021

Andy Shinnie, one of the absolute best 🧡 good luck — Jallan (@jonnoallan) February 19, 2021

A shame to see you got but all the best for the future. — John 🤦🏼‍♂️ (@Punky_John) February 19, 2021

WHAT! A! LEGEND! @andresiniesta8 has nothing on shinnie — Josh (@josh_h2003) February 19, 2021

All the best @andy_shinnie Great memories of you in a Luton shirt 🧡 — Jason (@JasonLTFC) February 19, 2021

Here are some other fond farewells and good wishes from Luton Town fans on Twitter.

@andy_shinnie congrats on your permanent contract at CAFC. Thank you for all you did at LTFC. Some sublime moments will never be forgotten. Good luck for the future. — Malcolm Scott (@sumunuscogito) February 19, 2021

The legendary Shinnie>Stacey>Collins partnership will never be forgotten👏 Thanks for the memories @andy_shinnie 🎩 https://t.co/LqVj3VvSEo — LTFC_Talk (@LTFC_Talk) February 19, 2021

Top player @andy_shinnie

Best of luck👌🏼 — Max (@Max_LTFC) February 19, 2021

Biographical details derived from player profile page on Transfermarkt website.