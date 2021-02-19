As written about by South London Press writer Richard Cawley, Charlton Athletic and Luton Town have agreed to change the terms of Andrew Shinnie’s loan deal.

The change in terms, to a permanent deal, means two things. One, his time at Kenilworth Road is over and two, that the Addicks can field a full complement of five loanees in their matchday line-ups.

Andrew Shinnie has turned his Charlton Athletic contract into a permanent one for the remainder of the campaign. Allows the Addicks to use all of their loan signings on a matchday. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) February 19, 2021

Shinnie – from Hatter to Addick

Shinnie started out in football north of the border with Scottish giants Rangers., He came through their youth system and saw loans in Scotland to Dundee and Cowdenbeath.

A permanent move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2011 preempted a move into English football with Birmingham two years later.

He was loaned by the Blues to Luton in 2017, ahead of a free transfer to the Hatters a year after.

His time at Luton has seen him go on to make 106 appearances, scoring 10 goals and adding 16 assists. His time at The Valley this season with Charlton has seen him make 16 League One appearances where he has scored two goals and provided four assists.

Shinnie now a permanent Addick

Shinnie move means that he is a permanent Charlton player but, as per his original loan deal, only until the end of the current season.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer was quick to thank Luton for the part that they played in allowing this to happen. On that matter the Addicks manager said:

“We’d like to thank Luton Town and Andrew for working with us to get this deal done. It gives us greater flexibility as we prepare for our final 18 league games of the season.”

Charlton are currently 9th in the League One table and are just two points shy of the play-off picture. Their next game is tomorrow and an away trip to the north-west to play Fleetwood Town.

