Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison is one free agent the club are analysing.

The Terries have been linked with Morrison and former Arsenal man Yaya Sanogo in recent weeks.

Carlos Corberan’s side are rumoured to be considering dipping into the free-agent market as they look to climb away from the relegation zone. Their recent poor form has seen them drop to 19th in the Championship table, only five points away from the drop.

Now, the links with free agents Morrison and Sanogo have been addressed by Corberan.

Ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Swansea City, the Spaniard confirmed the club’s interest in Morrison, insisting that the club will be taking a close look at any potential free agent signings before making a decision. Here’s what he had to say:

“We always analyse the type of players we consider, we know he’s one. We have two possibilities with free agents who haven’t been playing for a long time.

“We need to analyse which player can help us and whether they can cover a position we need.

“It’s the same situation with everyone, I know there are different possibilities with free agent players that we need to continue considering.”

Morrison, 28, has been without a club following the end of his deal with Dutch side ADO Den Haag. The playmaker was deemed as one of England’s top young talents during his time with Manchester United but he has struggled to live up to his high potential.

The attacking midfielder is experienced at Championship level and could come in to inject some creativity to Corberan’s side.

As for Sanogo, the former Arsenal youngster has been without a club since last summer, when Toulouse opted against renewing his deal. The striker was unable to make an impact in his time with the Gunners, going on to score 16 goals and lay on four assists in 71 games with Toulouse.