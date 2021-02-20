Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock certainly isn’t shy in voicing his opinion on the touchline and last Saturday was no different as defender Paddy McNair was sent off against Huddersfield.

The decision to show McNair the red card meant Middlesbrough were down to ten men for the final 10 minutes of the game. Despite this, Warnock’s side managed to hold on to a 2-1 lead to take all three points with goals coming from Duncan Watmore and Ashley Fletcher after going a goal down early in the first-half.

But the sending off was controversial. Replays show McNair got the ball, although the follow through did catch Juninho Bacuna on the ankle. In turn, the decision has been successfully appealed by Middlesbrough, with the three-match ban now overturned.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock was asked about the referee’s choice to send McNair off in the first place and how it is just one of a number of decisions which have hit a nerve with the veteran manager recently.

“I do begin to wonder whether it’s personal,” he said.

“Have I been in this league too long? Is it payback time? Have I had a go at all these referees and linesmen?

“Some of the decisions that have gone against us have been diabolical really. You do begin to think, ‘Is it me?’ I said that to the players.

“You’ve got to get over that I guess because referees have to make decisions.

“Do they make them quicker when it’s my team rather than other teams?”

It may be a bit of a conspiracy from the Middlesbrough manager, but it is something that is evidently getting to him. Since the start of the season, his Boro side have picked up 48 yellow cards and two red cards, putting them 15th in the fair play table.

This weekend’s opponents Reading sit first in the fair play standings and Warnock will be hoping his side will be on the right end of less controversial decisions this time around.

Middlesbrough are eight in the Championship table going into the game at the Madejski stadium. Having got back to winning ways against Huddersfield Town last week, they will be hoping to replicate their form tomorrow afternoon, with McNair back at their disposal.