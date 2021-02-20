Speaking to the press ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Reading this weekend, manager Neil Warnock gave an update on regular first-team duo Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier.

Middlesbrough boss Warnock recently stated that defender Dael Fry was ‘the best in the league’ when he’s fit. Now he is pleased to reveal that he will be available for the visit to the Madejski stadium tomorrow afternoon when they take on Reading.

“Dael had a really good session yesterday, full training the hardest he’s had, we’re hoping that there are no after-effects,” he said.

“He looked good to me and hopefully he’ll be available.”

Fry has been an integral part of Middlesbrough’s defensive solidity this season and when he hasn’t played there is a stark difference. Boro were lucky to be able to call upon summer signing Grant Hall in their last outing, as they triumphed 2-1 over Huddersfield Town, but they will be hoping to have Fry at their disposal sooner rather than later.

“We’ve missed that solidness that we built the team on,” said Warnock. “Hopefully with Dael we can get some consistency again.”

He also issued an update on winger Marcus Tavernier. The 21-year-old helped to propel Boro up the table with his early season form, but he has missed the last five games after picking up an injury in the home defeat to Blackburn Rovers last month.

“Tav is still with the physios,” he confirmed. “It’s a medial ligament in his knee so even when he’s right he’ll feel a bit of pain. It’s that awkward part of the knee that is delicate.

“It’s just getting to a situation where he can get through the pain barrier. It’s one of those that at the click of the fingers it might be alright again.

“I’m optimistic he’ll be involved at some stage next week.”

Whether the Reading game will come to soon for Tavernier remains to be seen. However, Middlesbrough do take on Bristol City three days later on Tuesday evening where Warnock will be hoping the attacking-midfielder can be utilised to full effect.

Wingers Yannick Bolasie and Marcus Browne remain long-term absentees for Boro, but they hope to return between now and the end of the season in order to help the club push for the play-offs.