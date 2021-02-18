As confirmed on the club’s official website, Southend United have completed the signing of former Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth winger Ricky Holmes on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old winger has been without a club since January when his contract with League One outfit Northampton Town came to an end.

Following his departure from the Cobblers, Holmes linked up with the Shrimpers on trial. Alongside fellow free agents Jay Simpson and Nile Ranger, he has been training with Mark Molesley’s side.

Now, it has been confirmed that Holmes has landed a deal at Roots Hall.

Southend United confirmed the arrival of the former Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth playmaker on Thursday morning. Holmes has put pen to paper on a short-term deal, keeping him at the club until the end of the season.

Upon the announcement, Holmes spoke to the club’s official website about the move. After being released by Southend as a youngster, he said he is happy to have linked up with the club once again.

“It’s great to sign,” he said.

“It’s been a good week of training with a game in there as well to show that I’m fully fit and I can’t wait to get going on Saturday. The games are coming thick and fast so hopefully, I can bring a lot to the team.

“It’s been known over the years that I support Southend, I’m from the area and one day I said I’d hopefully come back after getting released as a kid, and thankfully it’s happened.”

Vastly experienced at Football League level, Holmes will be looking to help fire Molesley’s men away from the relegation zone.

After stints with Chelmsford City and Barnet, the winger joined Portsmouth in 2013. Holmes spent a year and a half at Fratton Park, netting two goals and laying on 12 assists before leaving to join Northampton Town.

His first stint at Sixfields lasted a year and a half, leaving for Charlton Athletic in 2016. In his time with the Addicks. Holmes found the back of the net 19 times and provided 13 assists in 64 games across all competitions.

Since then, he has gone on to feature for Sheffield United, Gillingham (loan) and Oxford United (loan).