Birmingham City were on the receiving end of another loss last night, going down 2-0 to Londoners Millwall.

It was a result that Birmingham City fans will find hard to swallow, even if manager Aitor Karanka can dismiss the situation it leaves the Blues in.

Karanka not concerned about the table

That loss was Karanka’s 16th in charge of the Blues – he’s only been in charge for 32 games. As well as that 50% loss rate, Karanka has only overseen six wins.

With Birmingham City fans angry at the slide of their side to 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table, there is a lot of bitterness across social media.

However, Karanka was adamant after last night’s loss that he isn’t concerned about looking at the Blues standing in the league.

Commenting after the Millwall defeat, per Birmingham Live, Karanka said:

“I don’t need to look at the table because the table is the reflection of your work on the pitch. Why am I going to look at the table if we are not winning games?“

However, reports coming out would suggest that he needs to be concerned. These reports, by such as TEAMtalk, are saying that Spaniard Karanka is up for the sack.

Birmingham City fans comment on Karanka and Millwall loss

16 losses from 32 games and just six wins would signal a huge alarm for anyone. It is definitely a ringing alarm for many Birmingham City fans.

Plenty of these fans were quick to line up and criticise Karanka after the club tweeted the following post-match interview:

Here is how some of these fans replied in comment to that club tweet:

Could you imagine if he was your boss? I wouldn’t turn up for work either! — Chris Bourne (@ChrisBourne19) February 18, 2021

He’s the Remi Gard of Birmingham, just thrown temporarily in to be the face of relegation — Posh Sidhu (@sidhu_posh) February 17, 2021

Karanka ‘one day our strikers will score goals’!

Which day will that be then? Is that this year or next year???????? — Modern Day Events (@ModernDayEvent) February 18, 2021

So what are you doing to change anything? Sack him. — Joseph Agnello (@ViscountViktor) February 17, 2021

Doesn’t answer the question about staying up, just says he trusts the players. This man doesn’t seem to care or know what he’s doing apart from taking the that we all love down. Please go now before it’s to late! — WS1875 (@Wazastar) February 17, 2021

Here are some current fan thoughts away from the club tweet:

Karanka goes as the worst manager I’ve witnessed in modern blues history. Tactically inept, moans about individuals however he’s starting them.. Zola wasn’t as bad as this, he has Grounds at LWB.. this stinks. #bcfc — K L C (@KCBlues_) February 18, 2021

Never been so uninspired by a manager of @bcfc as @Karanka, comes over as passive, uninterested, demotivational and lastly negative #karankaout — Jacko (@Andyjack83) February 18, 2021

Karanka Out

Karanka Out

Karanka Out

Karanka Out

Karanka Out

Karanka Out

Karanka Out

McLeish In 🎣#BCFC — 𝗟𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗬 — #KarankaOut (@lumdoggy) February 18, 2021

@Karanka funny how you only tweet when we win! That was a long time ago! The fans don't want you here, why can't you see that? Why stay somewhere your not wanted? Just shows all you care about is the money! Fraud!!! #karankaout #bcfc — Lee Unitt (@lee_unitt) February 18, 2021

I back everyone at bcfc no matter what but if Karanka can’t even back his own team then why should I even back him anymore. It’s sad to see where we’re heading after how fun the hype was in the summer — Olly (@Coatesollyv2) February 18, 2021

Will Aitor Karanka see out Thursday as manager of Birmingham City?