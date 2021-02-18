Birmingham City were on the receiving end of another loss last night, going down 2-0 to Londoners Millwall.

It was a result that Birmingham City fans will find hard to swallow, even if manager Aitor Karanka can dismiss the situation it leaves the Blues in.

Karanka not concerned about the table

That loss was Karanka’s 16th in charge of the Blues – he’s only been in charge for 32 games. As well as that 50% loss rate, Karanka has only overseen six wins.

With Birmingham City fans angry at the slide of their side to 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table, there is a lot of bitterness across social media.

However, Karanka was adamant after last night’s loss that he isn’t concerned about looking at the Blues standing in the league.

Commenting after the Millwall defeat, per Birmingham Live, Karanka said:

I don’t need to look at the table because the table is the reflection of your work on the pitch. Why am I going to look at the table if we are not winning games?

However, reports coming out would suggest that he needs to be concerned. These reports, by such as TEAMtalk, are saying that Spaniard Karanka is up for the sack.

Birmingham City fans comment on Karanka and Millwall loss

16 losses from 32 games and just six wins would signal a huge alarm for anyone. It is definitely a ringing alarm for many Birmingham City fans.

Plenty of these fans were quick to line up and criticise Karanka after the club tweeted the following post-match interview:

