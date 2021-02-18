Nile Ranger has been added on to Southend United’s squad on the EFL website, as per a report by the Echo News.

The striker has been training with the League Two side recently and appears to have done enough to earn himself a place back into their ranks.

Ranger would give Mark Moseley’s side more depth and options in attack.

Experienced duo Jay Simpson and Ricky Holmes have also been training with the Shrimpers.

Ranger played for Southend in 2016 to 2018 and has most recently been playing non-league football for Spalding United.

He made his name at Newcastle United and went on to play 63 times for the Toon Army and was part of their 2010 promotion side to the Premier League.

Ranger also had loan spells at Yorkshire duo Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday during his time in the North-East.

He left St. James’ Park in March 2013 and was snapped up by Swindon five months later. Ranger was a hit with the Robins and scored 10 goals in 28 games to earn a move to the Championship with Blackpool after a season.

However, he played just 14 times for the Tangerines and later dropped down the league to join Southend.

Ranger scored nine goals in 49 games for the Roots Hall club and looks to have re-signed for them as they look to survive in the fourth tier.

Good signing for Southend?