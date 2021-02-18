Rangers haven’t closed the door on a return for Jordan Jones this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The winger joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Steven Gerrard’s side gave him the green light to move to the Stadium of Light last month in the hope of getting him more game time.

Jones may still have a future with the Scottish Premiership table toppers at the end of his Black Cats spell. He has had Championship interest in him in the past and was linked with Stoke City, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in the last summer transfer window, as reported by the time by the Daily Record,

He has said: “The manager called me and wished me all the best. He told me to go down and to do well and more importantly to enjoy my football again. I really appreciated that and he told me to go and do the best I can and then we can look at things again in the summer.

“The manager has told me the door isn’t closed on me at Rangers. I just need to focus on Sunderland and I watch from afar and hope Rangers can also be successful come the end of the season.”

Jones, 25, only joined Rangers in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it tough with the Glasgow giants. He played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and only played four times in all competitions this term.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Cambridge United and Hartlepool before moving up to Scotland.

Will Jones go back to Rangers?