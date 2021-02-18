Port Vale have been looking to loan out Daniel Trickett-Smith, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The League Two side are keen for him to get some more game time elsewhere.

However, finding a club for him has been difficult with the National League, as well as leagues North and South, voting whether to declare their season null and void

Trickett-Smith, who is 25 years old, has made two cup appearances for Port Vale in this campaign and hasn’t featured in the league.

The attacking midfielder joined Vale in January 2019 on a contract until 2021. He has since played just three times for the Burslem based club.

He has been loaned out to Leek Town, Curzon Ashton and FC United of Manchester since his move to the Football League and they have been looking to get him out again recently.

Trickett-Smith started his career in the academy at Crewe Alexandra as a youngster before Liverpool signed him in 2012. He then spent four years on the books with the Premier League giants before moving to America.

He played in the United Soccer League for Sacramento Republic for a year before returning to England with Leek.

Trickett-Smith caught the eye playing for the Northern Premier League outfit and earned a move to Port Vale a few years ago.

His future with Darrell Clarke’s men is up in the air at the moment.