Charlton Athletic are hoping to turn one of their loan players into a permanent signing, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are looking to make a breakthrough before this Saturday’s clash with Fleetwood Town.

They have a number of players on loan at the moment but two who they could look to sign permanently are Andrew Shinnie and Jayden Stockley.

Shinnie, who is 31 years old, is currently on loan at the Valley from Luton Town and has made 16 league appearances for the Hatters in the league this season, scoring twice and getting four assists.

He adds more competition and depth to their midfield department and signing him would be a shrewd bit of business by the London club if it is him they are close to getting on a permanent deal.



Read: Charlton Athletic could line up against player they tried to sign in January this weekend

Lee Bowyer hasn’t given away the identity of the player: “We’re close to one of them. We’re hoping to get it done by the weekend.”

Many Charlton fans would also like to see Stockley join the club on a long-term basis. He only joined last month on a loan deal from Preston North End until the end of the season and has already scored twice.

Read: Charlton Athletic happy with winter deal they struck with Stoke City

The striker gives them something different up front and will be looking to impress to earn himself a permanent move away from Deepdale, where he has fallen down the pecking order.

The removal of the salary cap is giving Charlton more freedom in their transfer dealings.

Who will it be?