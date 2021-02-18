QPR were a side who looked in trouble at one point earlier this season.

Looking at the Sky Bet Championship table shows that they aren’t comfortable on 36 points but they have now won four of their last five games.

QPR form and Brentford win

Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

That form has propelled them away from the drop zone and has effectively kept Mark Warburton in a job.

Last night they faced a challenging game against City rivals Brentford. They were up against it when the Bees prolific Ivan Toney hit his 24th of the season on the half-hour mark.

However, goals from Sam Field (72′) and Charlie Austin (76′) pulled the game around in the Rs favour and saw them run out 2-1 winners on the night at Loftus Road.

Austin in celebration mode

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport

That winning goal was Austin’s third in six games since his January loan move from West Bromwich Albion. It also brought up a half-century of goals for him in QPR colours – having previously played for the Rs before a move to Southampton.

His goal led to him tweeting the following as he wallowed in the glow of a very big win against the promotion-challenging Bees:

It was a tweet that was bound to receive some praise and comment from jubilant QPR fans. It did; here is a selection of those comments.

QPR fans respond to Austin tweet

Should QPR bite the bullet and go all-in for a summer permanent move for Austin?

Yes.

Makes sense.

No.

Can’t afford it.