QPR were a side who looked in trouble at one point earlier this season.

Looking at the Sky Bet Championship table shows that they aren’t comfortable on 36 points but they have now won four of their last five games.

QPR form and Brentford win

That form has propelled them away from the drop zone and has effectively kept Mark Warburton in a job.

Last night they faced a challenging game against City rivals Brentford. They were up against it when the Bees prolific Ivan Toney hit his 24th of the season on the half-hour mark.

However, goals from Sam Field (72′) and Charlie Austin (76′) pulled the game around in the Rs favour and saw them run out 2-1 winners on the night at Loftus Road.

Austin in celebration mode

That winning goal was Austin’s third in six games since his January loan move from West Bromwich Albion. It also brought up a half-century of goals for him in QPR colours – having previously played for the Rs before a move to Southampton.

His goal led to him tweeting the following as he wallowed in the glow of a very big win against the promotion-challenging Bees:

My team @QPR my club 💙 just a massive result, but we go one game at a time!! pic.twitter.com/NMmo8HgTN0 — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) February 17, 2021

It was a tweet that was bound to receive some praise and comment from jubilant QPR fans. It did; here is a selection of those comments.

QPR fans respond to Austin tweet

Bleed blue and white Chazza. So glad you are home. You have livened up the place again. You Rsss 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — jamie harrington (@jamieha20780926) February 18, 2021

Get this statue on order! What a man 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vRZIlAdRek — Bradley Platt (@Bradley_QPRFC) February 17, 2021

I demand a Statue and free beers for Charlie at the white horse — jack (@Jack_W12_) February 17, 2021

Charlie boy, you are a legend at Rangers. So glad you’re back and lighting up the hoops again. @Amit_Bhatia99 Get Chaz on a permanent or they’ll be a riot in the summer

🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚽️ — Nick Brooke (@Brooko81) February 17, 2021

Thank-you Charlie. You have made a massive difference to the club you love at a difficult time and we love you for it. Long May you reign in the blue and white. — Don O'Connor (@DonOConnor1965) February 17, 2021

Please stay charlie,The king of W12 — Bricktop (@Brickto65972570) February 17, 2021

We all love you ! So grateful and blessed you came back home 💙🤍⚽️ — Laura (@LauraF7x) February 17, 2021

You absolute chap! Infront of the Brentford dugout. You know how much that meant!!!!! Means so much! 🔵⚪️ #signpermchazza — ReeceQPR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Boothreece92) February 17, 2021

Should QPR bite the bullet and go all-in for a summer permanent move for Austin?